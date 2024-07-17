UW Tim Hortons participating in Camp Day

UW based Tim Hortons locations will be participating in the official Camp Day event, which takes place today, Wednesday, July 17.

Nationwide, Tim Hortons will donate 100 per cent of proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. The foundation, now in its 50th year, is a not-for-profit that supports youth from disadvantaged circumstances. Customers can also purchase bracelets from various locations, with all proceeds going back to the camp foundation. The initiative raised $12.7 million last year.

The Market at CMH will be hosting a campfire-inspired day with a hot dish featured menu for lunch and dinner.