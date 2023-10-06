Waterloo defeats Laurier on men’s hockey opener

The Waterloo Warriors started their season strong with a win against Wilfrid Laurier’s Golden Hawks. The opener was an enticing game that showed hard work from both teams. However, the Warriors were able to secure the game and take their team to victory.

The Warriors began the game strong with a goal by Max Neil five minutes into the first quarter. The Warriors’ offence continued to push and Jesse Fishman scored their second goal five minutes later. At this point of the game, Waterloo had 14 points to Laurier’s four.

The second quarter began with Laurier ready to get the game back. The Golden Hawks’ Tyler Davis scored a goal 15 seconds into the quarter and five minutes later Sullivan Sparks scored another. Now a tie game, tensions remained high for most of the second quarter with two penalties for Laurier and five for Waterloo. The Warriors even received a 10-minute misconduct.

During the third quarter both teams fought hard to break the tie game, with heavy aggression displayed from both sides. Waterloo received two penalties for cross-checking and roughing, and Laurier also received one for hooking. The Warriors’ offence was able to break through and Cole Fraser scored a goal 12 minutes into the quarter. Laurier fought hard to tie the game but ultimately came up short. The victory demonstrated determination and hard work from the Warriors.

The Warriors will return on Oct. 7 against Toronto Metropolitan’s Bold.