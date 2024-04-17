WRPS laid 257 charges, spent about $318,000 over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) laid 257 charges and spent about $318,000 in connection to St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year, from March 15 to 17.

Compared to 2023, this reflects a similar number of charges laid (232) and a $51,000 increase in spending. Arrests dropped from 18 in 2023 to 10 this year. Total calls for service decreased from 497 to 387, while citizen calls for service fell from 119 to 71.

A WRPS report specified that the majority of student charges were from Wilfrid Laurer (30), University of Guelph (11) and UW (8).

Most charges were related to the Highway Traffic Act (147) and the Liquor Licence and Control Act (90). Other charges were related to the Criminal Code (8), bylaw (1) Trespass to Property Act (1), Cannabis Control Act (1) and Other (1).

“There were no violent offences reported during the unsanctioned gathering,” the WRPS noted in their report. “CCTV cameras and signage were piloted in the area of Marshall Street which may have contributed as a deterrent for violent offences.”

The report also noted that the event peaked in the early afternoon hours on Saturday, with an estimated 9,500 people.

Out of the costs associated with the event, the majority went to overtime hours ($195,000). Other costs included on-duty salaries ($69,000), planning and analysis (25,000) and logistics (29,000).