Chase away the winter blues: staying well this winter

The air is cold, the snow is piling up, and when 5 p.m. hits it seems darkness has already engulfed the city. To the unversed, this is what a typical January afternoon in Waterloo looks like. For many of us not as keen on the winter season, the chilly weather and lack of sunlight can affect our sense of well-being. Blue Monday, the third Monday of January and a term introduced by Cliff Arnall, a Cardiff University psychologist, is labelled the “most depressing day of the year.” In 2004, the travel company Sky Travel contacted Arnall for the “scientific formula” behind January’s onset of winter blues. Arnall identified aspects such as the dreary weather, holiday debt, faltering enthusiasm for New Year’s resolutions and reduced motivation as key instigators behind his Blue Monday theory. It’s key to note that while such factors can exist, research has proven Blue Monday itself holds no scientific basis. While seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and broken resolutions can get us down, it’s key to recall that we are ultimately in charge of our well-being — and there are countless ways to reignite our motivation, wellness, and hope for all that awaits us in 2025.

1. Reserve time for fun

If you have a full course load this winter, it’s likely you use a digital or paper planner to keep track of deadlines and important dates. Perhaps you even set aside time daily to review a specific module or textbook chapter. What if we took this same mindset and applied it to our happiness? Joy can be spontaneous, but it doesn’t need to be! Consider starting small with a reserved hour for a weekly activity you enjoy. This could be social time with friends, going offline and treating yourself to self-care activities, or engaging in neglected hobbies you’ve missed. The key is to make and keep these “appointments” or dates for fun — you’ll be amazed at the mood-boosting results.

2. Acknowledge the benefits of cold weather

When you’re waiting for your bus, watching your cloud of breath as you exhale, or scurrying off to class with the biting wind against your face, it’s hard to think there could be any health benefits of cold weather. Interestingly, however, there are plenty. Cold weather has been found to boost cognitive ability and mental clarity, according to a 2014 Stanford University study. Next, cold weather burns more calories, as our bodies work harder to maintain our core body temperatures. Slumber should also come sooner during the winter months — not because of any ancient human hibernation instinct, but because it takes less time for the body to lower its core temperature needed to sleep in contrast to the summer months. Regarding immunity, some studies suggest that the cold can boost immune system activation.

3. Create comfort

Get cozy! Winter is the perfect time to curl up with a blanket, grab your favourite hot drink, maybe light a cinnamon-scented candle and unwind indoors. The Canadian Mental Health Association encourages reserving a space solely for comfort that can serve as a retreat on tough days. A good book can be a great accompaniment, but if you’re feeling up to it, baking cookies or pies can truly bring that feeling of coziness full circle.

4. Get moving — but stay realistic

As the Nike slogan goes: “Just do it!” You’ve heard it countless times — physical activity is key to good health. The truth behind that remains, but with two on-campus gyms, a pool, a rock climbing wall and an ice skating arena, there truly are no excuses! Boost your endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin levels naturally by moving your body through an activity you enjoy. On busy days, know that even 10 minutes of dancing or a few stretches do make a difference! If you choose a winter sport, an added benefit is that exercising in the cold helps the heart muscles strengthen more rapidly.

5. Find your soundtrack

An unconventional tip, but one that will likely connect with many students: make use of that Spotify playlist! Music is well-known for boosting our moods and motivation, so set aside the time to curate a few personal playlists for energy-boosting moods on early winter mornings or some soothing acoustics for your cozy evening.

6. Avoid overcommitment

Time is our most valuable resource, so take stock of how you’re spending yours. Avoid burnout by tracking your activities for a few days and considering which could be reduced, replaced or cut out entirely. If certain activities drain you and aren’t required, know that it’s okay to say no. Set limits on what reduces your enthusiasm and you just might find more space for the joy you deserve.