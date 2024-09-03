Connecting with nature

UW is known for many things: an abundance of geese, the loveable mascot King Warrior, and indoor study spaces scattered across the campus. What about our outdoor spaces? Both on campus and in the surrounding Waterloo area, you can find great greenspaces to enjoy for a picnic, or an opportunity to learn from the environment around you. Here are six greenspaces to check out on your UW journey.

1. Arts and Environment Garden

The Arts and Environment Garden is located between the Environment, Psychology, Anthropology, and Sociology (PAS), and Hagey Hall buildings. Established in 2012, the garden features native and non-native plants grown across several themed ‘mini-gardens’ such as the Spring Bloom Garden, Zen Garden, Native Plant Garden, and Butterfly Garden. Details about each garden can be found on plaques around the space.

There are several table benches that serve as a great place to stop between classes and take a moment to enjoy the outdoors.

I’ve sat in this garden both in the fall and winter terms, and it is beautiful in every season.

2. Peter Russell Rock Garden

A UW classic, the Peter Russell Rock Garden is located between the Mathematics and Computer Building, the Quantum Nano Centre, Biology 1, and the Earth Sciences and Chemistry building. Created in commemoration of UW’s 25th anniversary, this garden has grown over the years and now contains over 70 large specimens of rocks and minerals.

A great space to sit and enjoy observing the bustle of campus life, this garden also maintains a sense of calm. Enjoy wandering through to read about all the different rocks located there. Keep an eye out for the world’s oldest rock, tonalitic gneiss, dated about 4.03 billion years old. It’s gneiss to see!

Personally I love this garden when the flowers and leaves are in bloom overhead on the walkway — it feels magical.

3. Indigenous Outdoor Gathering Space

This new space, recently constructed on BC Matthews Hall (BMH) Green, is a prominent Indigenous structure built with several intentions.

Firstly, it aims to teach, celebrate, and spread awareness about Indigenous peoples and their cultural practices through the structural design of the space, events hosted on site, and garden plantings. Design elements were taken from nature — for example the pattern and colour of the roof design was modeled after a trout species native to the Grand River.

Secondly, the space is meant to gather the community for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit-focused events and celebrations organized by Indigenous people. The space will also be utilized as an outdoor classroom setting. Everyone can sit freely in the space when it is not used for events or classes.

Thirdly, the space is a physical presence to raise awareness within our campus community of the Indigenous presence on campus, reminding community members of the histories tied to the area as well as contemporary Indigenous diversity.

I look forward to engaging with this space and learning more about everything its details represent.

4. Waterloo Park

A classic off-campus location, Waterloo Park is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and easily accessible by walking, biking, or hopping on the ION. Here you’ll find a variety of outdoor spaces to play sports, watch the clouds, or just take a walk. The Silver Lake boardwalk is constructed over the waterfront where you can watch the geese, ducks, and maybe even a heron or two enjoy the water.

The Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, which has free entry, and Waterloo Public Library that hosts many free events are both just off the walking path of Waterloo Park.

Be sure to check out Waterloo Park in winter term as a vast display of winter lights and characters are on display. In Waterloo for a summer term? Check out the outdoor Movies In The Park series hosted near the bandshell. My favourite Waterloo Park feature is Eby Farmstead where, from June to September, you can see mini horses, llamas, alpacas and other animals — very cute!

5. Clair Lake Park

Tucked away off Keats Way, Clair Lake Park is a quiet spot to walk or bike to. You’ll be sure to see geese and a variety of ducks on the water here, like hooded mergansers of which I once saw a pair.

This is a nice place to go for a walk with friends. There are some picnic benches as well if you want to organize an outdoor lunch or sit and enjoy the day. I like how serene Clair Lake is, a greenspace sanctuary in the middle of the suburbs. You’re also likely to find cardinals, woodpeckers, and bluejays here.

6. Laurel Creek Conservation Area

Accessible by bus or bike, Laurel Creek Conservation Area has something for every level of nature lover: a variety of trails to walk or hike, canoes for rent to take out on the lake, and multiple beach spaces to put down a towel and crack open a good book. I have had many adventures exploring the area, going on summer and winter hikes and meeting a variety of wildlife.

Laurel Creek is a great space to be immersed in nature and think about conservation of our greenspaces. Greenspaces are important to our mental health, being in nature can help reduce stress levels, feelings of anxiety and depression symptoms. Greenspaces are important to our ecosystems, supporting an abundance of life and providing habitats for species as land is continuously developed. Greenspaces on campus have a cooling effect, assist with drainage, and are a part of climate change resilience. Part of being in greenspaces is respecting the space and listening to the environment around you. A stretch of Laurel Creek runs through campus. You can see it as you walk around campus along Ring Road and may even get in it for a class. We are all connected through the waterways and land around us, which is why we need to take care of these spaces.

There are lots of other great greenspaces around campus and Waterloo. So get out there in nature, bring your friends along to explore new paths and places, and create a greenspace recommendations list of your own.