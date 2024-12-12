Don’t want to pay that pesky parking ticket? Give a gift instead!

Do you have an unpaid parking ticket lingering over your head this holiday season? Parking tickets are undeniably frustrating, and settling them isn’t exactly high on most people’s holiday to-do list. Never fear, however, as UW Sustainable Transportation Services has an option that will allow you to resolve your ticket at a reduced rate while also giving back to less fortunate members of the community.

Beginning on Dec. 6 and wrapping up on Dec. 18, the annual “Gifts For Tickets” event will return. Instead of having to pay for their parking ticket, members of the UW community will have the option of donating an unwrapped gift valued at $25 or more to resolve their outstanding parking ticket (as opposed to paying $40 otherwise). By participating in this event, members of the UW community will receive the two-fold benefit of resolving their outstanding parking violation and also providing support to a family in need, a win-win this holiday season! Parking tickets must be issued in December to be eligible to participate in this event.

All donations must be dropped off at the Sustainable Transportation Office in the GSC building between regular working hours of 8:30-4 pm from Dec. 6 – Dec. 18. If one does not have time to purchase a gift or feels more comfortable just making a direct donation to a charity online, one can do this and receive the same benefit. The donation amount needs to be at least $25. Upon completion of this, individuals can then email the Sustainable Transportation office with proof of their receipt of the donation, and ticket number to have their parking ticket resolved. All donations go directly to the Salvation Army, The Humane Society, & the WUSA Food Bank. This event has been in operation for the past 3 years and has resulted in over 490 gifts being dominated. For more information about the event and specifics of it, click here.