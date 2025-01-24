Fashion for Change celebrates 15 years of community impact

Fashion for Change (FC) hosted a night of energy and elegance at Maxwell’s on Jan. 17 as they celebrated 15 years of making a difference in the Waterloo community. The night featured music, games, and a DJ that kept the dance floor packed, while past themes from FC’s showcases were highlighted. Attendees were asked to dress in accordance with past show themes as a way of reminding everyone of the group’s creative legacy. The Theme Reveal Party gave attendees a sneak peek into the club’s upcoming winter showcase, set to hit the stage on March 22, 2025, at the Humanities Theatre at UW.

The highlight of the evening came during the countdown to the theme reveal for the winter showcase: Arcana. Kimberly Gao, the artistic director, shared the creative inspiration behind the theme: “The inspiration behind the theme was from the Japanese TV show Alice in Borderland, where each card is used as a level; however, I put a twist on it. Instead of playing cards, I used tarot cards, and each theme levels up or progresses toward the last card, which is The World and The Tower. These cards represent salvation and destruction.” With this concept, FC’s creative team plans to transport the audience into a fantastical world through fashion, storytelling, and performance.

This year’s winter showcase will also mark a significant charitable partnership. FC announced that proceeds from the show will support oneROOF Youth Services, a local organization dedicated to helping youth aged 12-25 who are experiencing homelessness. Tabi Lee, the public relations director, explained the significance of this partnership: “We chose to partner with oneROOF as we wanted to work with a local partner. We feel the work they do in our community is extremely valuable, and we wanted to support an organization that is passionate and committed to providing such integral services.” Last year, FC raised $2,424 for the KW Humane Society, and this year’s showcase will continue the tradition of supporting meaningful causes through creativity and community effort.

The winter showcase is more than just a fashion event—it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and advocacy. Angela Ljepava, FC’s President, summed up the club’s central mission: “FC’s annual showcase represents community, artistic expression, and advocacy for ongoing issues. FC empowers its members to step out of their comfort zones and allows them to personally grow throughout various positions and roles in the club.”