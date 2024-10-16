Flu vaccine now available to high risk individuals

Campus Wellness and Health Services is offering the flu vaccine to all high risk UW students (and their families if registered with the Family Health Clinic), along with employees, alumni and retirees starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 16.

High risk eligibility counts as: children six months to four years of age, pregnant individuals, those over age 65, those from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community or those identify as such and their household members, members of racialized or other equity deserving communities, those six months old or older with underlying health conditions, healthcare workers and first responders.

Appointments can be made by calling 519-888-4096. Appointments will be available to all other UW-affiliated clients starting the week of Nov. 4.