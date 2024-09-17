Free barbecue taking place in the arts quad

A free barbecue is currently taking place in the arts quad in front of the Dana Porter Library until 1:30 p.m. today (Sept. 17).

A free barbecue lunch (with a vegetarian option) is on offer, including hot dogs, cookies, soda, orange juice and water. The event also features a DJ, photobooth, inflatable game, United Way booth and more. Food will be available while quantities last.

This event is part of a campaign that aims to raise awareness in support of United Way Waterloo Region Communities. This branch distributes supports about 130 local agencies and charities.