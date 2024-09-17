Free barbecue taking place in the arts quad

Veronica Reiner

| September 17, 2024

Outdoor event on the arts quad featuring people gathered around tables under yellow umbrellas. Red and white balloons decorate the area. Signage reads "Black and Gold Week." Attendees are seen walking, sitting, eating a free barbecue, and socializing on a sunny day.
The arts quad was packed around 11:45 a.m. today (Tuesday, Sept. 17).

A free barbecue is currently taking place in the arts quad in front of the Dana Porter Library until 1:30 p.m. today (Sept. 17).

A free barbecue lunch (with a vegetarian option) is on offer, including hot dogs, cookies, soda, orange juice and water. The event also features a DJ, photobooth, inflatable game, United Way booth and more. Food will be available while quantities last.

This event is part of a campaign that aims to raise awareness in support of United Way Waterloo Region Communities. This branch distributes supports about 130 local agencies and charities.

