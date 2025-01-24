Here are your candidates for the 2025-2026 WUSA general election

The nomination period for WUSA 2025-2026 general election wrapped up yesterday, with three candidates for the President role, two candidates for Vice President, and 21 candidates running for the role of Director.

Alex Chaban, Damian Mikhail and Friday Saleh are running for the role of President, while Onella Kulatunga and Remington Zhi are candidates for Vice President.

There are 11 director positions available, with the following candidates running: Nick Aboagye, Ayra Ali, Kashish Arora, Majdalen Azouz, Melanie Bouzanne, Andrew Chang, Arin Dayal, Skyler Duggan, Jacob Ellis, Omar Gaballa, Muhammed Kanji, Iman Khan, Merochini Manohar, Aytekin Mollaei, Rory Norris, Sayfe Peyawary, Arya Mazmjoo, Friday Saleh, Rida Sayed, Samir Sharma, and Katie Traynor.

All 13 Board of Directors members are elected for 12-month terms, which go from the spring term until next winter.

Nikolai Jablonka and Rida Sayed are running for the two year engineering senate role, while Catherine Dong and Misha Khan are candidates for the one-year senate-at-large role. Christopher Lim, Alex Pawelko, and Arya Razmjoo are candidates for the two-year health senate, math senate, and senate-at-large roles respectively. Students who are the only candidate for a position will automatically be assigned to the role.

The campaign period will start Jan. 26 and go until Feb. 9, and voting will take place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9. Students can vote online. Voting follows a ranked ballot system whereby students can vote for multiple candidates in order they would like candidates to receive their vote. Unofficial election results will be released Feb. 10.