January crossword solutions
| January 17, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the January 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Grasp
6 Spam
10 Clad
14 Aural
15 Urna
16 Temu
17 Mecha
18 Near
19 Raph
20 Hey
21 Detail
23 Childcare
26 Squad
30 Sop
31 UAE
32 VJS
34 NRA
35 Steams
37 Eku
38 A pal
39 Global game jam
42 Flak
43 Bio
44 Parlay
46 Tug
47 Ran
48 Sur
49 AIA
50 Meows
52 Keep watch
55 Ascend
57 Ova
58 BLTs
61 Edda
62 Rabid
65 East
66 Diet
67 Milks
68 Eyre
69 Ende
70 Sleet
DOWN
1 Gam
2 Rue
3 Archipelago
4 Sahel
5 Play dumb
6 Sundae
7 Preer
8 Anatevka
9 Mara
10 CTRL Q
11 Lea
12 Amp
13 Duh
22 ISS
23 CSS
24 Hot glue
25 Casaba
27 Unpalatable
28 Aramaic
29 Dal
33 Jump up
36 A OK
37 Ego
38 AJR
40 Linkedin
41 Ear worms
42 FTM
45 Yah
47 RSS
48 Sedate
51 Waste
53 Ended
54 Avail
56 Cede
58 Bee
59 Lay
60 TSR
63 Ike
64 DST