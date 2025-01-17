January crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the January 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Grasp

6 Spam

10 Clad

14 Aural

15 Urna

16 Temu

17 Mecha

18 Near

19 Raph

20 Hey

21 Detail

23 Childcare

26 Squad

30 Sop

31 UAE

32 VJS

34 NRA

35 Steams

37 Eku

38 A pal

39 Global game jam

42 Flak

43 Bio

44 Parlay

46 Tug

47 Ran

48 Sur

49 AIA

50 Meows

52 Keep watch

55 Ascend

57 Ova

58 BLTs

61 Edda

62 Rabid

65 East

66 Diet

67 Milks

68 Eyre

69 Ende

70 Sleet

DOWN

1 Gam

2 Rue

3 Archipelago

4 Sahel

5 Play dumb

6 Sundae

7 Preer

8 Anatevka

9 Mara

10 CTRL Q

11 Lea

12 Amp

13 Duh

22 ISS

23 CSS

24 Hot glue

25 Casaba

27 Unpalatable

28 Aramaic

29 Dal

33 Jump up

36 A OK

37 Ego

38 AJR

40 Linkedin

41 Ear worms

42 FTM

45 Yah

47 RSS

48 Sedate

51 Waste

53 Ended

54 Avail

56 Cede

58 Bee

59 Lay

60 TSR

63 Ike

64 DST