Menstrual Wellness 101: Women’s Centre and dietitian advocate for period health and equity

What is menstrual wellness? How does period poverty impact UW students? Are my period symptoms “normal?” These questions are what WUSA’s Women’s Centre and registered dietitian, Courtney Wilson, aim to answer. Wilson’s “Cycles, Cramps, and Cravings… Oh My! Nutrition for Menstrual Wellness” webinar on Oct. 9 was an important reminder to reflect on menstrual wellness and encourage more people to learn about and help combat period poverty.

This webinar aligns with a larger societal shift towards menstrual equity — making sure everyone who menstruates can access the resources they need. For a large and diverse campus like UW, tackling period poverty and the societal stigma accompanying menstruation has become a major focus, says Women’s Centre coordinator, Samantha Beneteau. “Menstrual wellness is something we really value, and it is especially important on a campus as big as ours, where seeking out the proper resources can sometimes be daunting,” Beneteau said. “Our main focuses are empowerment and access to care, which ideally contribute to overall positive change in the health and wellbeing of students on both a mental and physical level.”

If you are struggling to afford menstrual products or you simply forgot to bring some to campus one day, you can find free menstrual products in UW washrooms or pick up a menstrual product hamper courtesy of the Women’s Centre’s free menstrual product program. “Everyone has the right to adequate menstrual products,” Beneteau said. “Period poverty is rampant and a lot of individuals who menstruate miss school, work and other commitments while on their period because they don’t have access to the necessary hygiene products.”

Wilson’s webinar also addresses menstrual wellness issues regarding the connection between your diet and your menstrual cycle. “We looked at the phases of the menstrual cycle and how hormone changes and physical symptoms can influence how we nourish ourselves,” said Wilson. Here are some tips from Wilson on how to help your period not cramp your style (pun intended).

“Normal” is different for everyone: One of the most important things we can do when it comes to menstrual wellness is to tune in. We are all different. Tune in to what “regular” means for you with respect to your cycles. How long are your cycles? What symptoms — physical and emotional — do you tend to experience? Try to take note of any patterns. If things feel off or you notice unexpected changes, make a point to discuss all of this with your doctor. Many period trackers exist that can help make it easy and practical. Nutrient needs: Our nutrient needs can change based on cycle phases. For instance, when menstruating, we need to focus on consuming more iron-rich foods like meat or plant-based proteins, legumes such as lentils and beans, oatmeal and dark leafy greens. Cravings: Craving certain foods does not mean you have done something wrong or that you are weak or lack willpower. In fact, cravings are common in the luteal phase that comes before menstruation. They can often be the result of physical factors — eating sufficient food and frequently enough — or emotions that can accompany hormone changes, or a combination of the two. Cravings are normal and do not have to be judged. It is ok to honour them. Avoid: Around the time of menstruation, alcohol, spicy foods and snacks and drinks high in sugar can make cramps worse. Carbohydrates: We are more likely to crave carbohydrate-rich foods in the time before periods start. Despite what many influencers might tell you, carbs are not bad for you. In fact, they are an essential part of a balanced diet. Carbs provide our bodies and brains with necessary fuel to function and perform throughout the day, both physically and cognitively. Detoxes: Many products promising a “detox” for your body are marketed to people “of reproductive age.” These are typically unnecessary and can even be harmful. Our bodies have internal systems that do the detoxing for us. If you are worried that you might have hormonal or other medical concerns, consult with your doctor. Do you: Our relationships with food and with our bodies are complex. There is no one right way to eat or to approach your health. You have permission to nourish your body in ways that feel good to you.

Wilson also highlighted the ongoing issue of stigma against menstruation — specifically PMS. “Due to stigma, people often feel that PMS-like symptoms are made up or exaggerated, which is untrue,” said Wilson. “Stigma around menstruation can limit people from receiving education on this topic by preventing them from asking questions, seeking medical attention and voicing concerns… don’t be afraid to voice your concerns.”

To learn more about period poverty and menstrual wellness, you can attend Women’s Centre events, more of Wilson’s webinars, or meet with UW Campus Wellness. To help those struggling from period poverty, check out the tips below as advised by the Women’s Centre and Wilson:

Stay educated about menstrual health Have open conversations to challenge stigmas Support businesses that offer sustainable products Donate products to those in need

To combat funding limitations, the Women’s Centre hopes to hold a fundraiser to help them provide menstrual products for more people. “We will market this fundraiser on our Instagram @uwwomenscentre… so partaking in that would be greatly appreciated,” said Women’s Centre coordinator, Emma Sookoo. “Menstrual equity is not a straightforward process, and there are many complex issues at play. However, our goal is collective action that creates lasting steps towards change.”