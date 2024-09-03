Orientation crossword solutions

Zoe Cushman

| September 3, 2024

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the orientation edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Arepa
6 Data
10 Glow
14 Shirt
15 ICSN
16 Lena
17 Godot
18 Veni
19 Oats
20 Mates
22 Slo
24 Go to war
27 Chem lab
31 Air
32 Astatic
34 Ira
35 Pliant
37 Pontific
39 Haudenosaunee
41 Cockatoo
42 Arable
44 Ali
45 Red robe
47 Alp
48 Red rose
50 Rehires
52 Ant
53 Sagas
54 Dali
57 Loose
63 Ides
64 Rode
65 Lures
66 Edge
67 Sees
68 Steal

DOWN

1 ASG
2 Rho
3 Eid
4 Promo
5 Attawandaron
6 Divert
7 Aces
8 TSN
9 Anishinaabeg
10 Gloom
11 Lea
12 Ont
13 Was
21 Taste testers
23 Lecture halls
24 Gap
25 Oil hole
26 Triacid
27 CTOS
28 Life bar
29 Arielle
30 BAC
33 A poor
36 Auk
38 Ina
40 Node
41 Car
43 EPs
46 Orates
49 Raise
51 Is out
53 Side
54 Die
55 Add
56 Leg
58 Doe
60 Ore
61 Sea
62 ESL

