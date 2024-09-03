Orientation crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the orientation edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Arepa

6 Data

10 Glow

14 Shirt

15 ICSN

16 Lena

17 Godot

18 Veni

19 Oats

20 Mates

22 Slo

24 Go to war

27 Chem lab

31 Air

32 Astatic

34 Ira

35 Pliant

37 Pontific

39 Haudenosaunee

41 Cockatoo

42 Arable

44 Ali

45 Red robe

47 Alp

48 Red rose

50 Rehires

52 Ant

53 Sagas

54 Dali

57 Loose

63 Ides

64 Rode

65 Lures

66 Edge

67 Sees

68 Steal

DOWN

1 ASG

2 Rho

3 Eid

4 Promo

5 Attawandaron

6 Divert

7 Aces

8 TSN

9 Anishinaabeg

10 Gloom

11 Lea

12 Ont

13 Was

21 Taste testers

23 Lecture halls

24 Gap

25 Oil hole

26 Triacid

27 CTOS

28 Life bar

29 Arielle

30 BAC

33 A poor

36 Auk

38 Ina

40 Node

41 Car

43 EPs

46 Orates

49 Raise

51 Is out

53 Side

54 Die

55 Add

56 Leg

58 Doe

60 Ore

61 Sea

62 ESL