Remembering Kurt Gibson, a member of UW’s Indigenous community

The UW community is saddened by the passing of Kurt Gibson, a cherished Indigenous student whose loss is profoundly felt by all who knew him.

Emma Smith, the Interim Director at the Waterloo Indigenous Student Center (WISC) shared reflections on Gibson as a person and as a member of the community. The WISC, located in United College, is an all-inclusive space that supports the UW Indigenous community through their academic journey and enhances the Indigenous student experience.

Gibson was incredibly optimistic and always excited to share highlights of his day, being able to see the bright side of any situation. He always brought joy to everyone’s day, and he was able to build strong relationships with those around him and share his culture. Smith states: “Sometimes it was genuinely so warm and lovely to get a visit from Kurt because he just wanted to sit and smile about his wins.”

He was also incredibly proud of his Haudenosaunee heritage and shared his hopes for a Haudenosaunee Indigenous student space on campus. “I could see Kurt light up when he got to share his Haudenosaunee-specific knowledge, when he got to build relationships with folks from other Indigenous communities and find areas of connection and learning between cultures,” Smith said.

Haudenosaunee is one of three First Nations. According to the UW Office of Indigenous Relations: “There are three First Nations highlighted in the University of Waterloo Territorial Acknowledgement because of their post-contact documented occupation of the geographical areas related to the University of Waterloo locations.” Haudenosaunee means “People of the Longhouse” to denote the unity of nations, with the five original nations being “Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, and Seneca and later allowed the Tuscarora to join.”

Smith also shared that while he was never one for big events or wanted to be “the face of a movement” he was still very involved and supportive of the Indigenous community throughout his time at UW, building his community with hands-on work. He started as a youth head dancer at the annual Pow Wow and spent time working with WISC staff, helping to promote their services and attend community events.

Gibson was part of the IAC supporting Indigenization on campus and helped represent the student voice. The Indigenous Advisory Council, formerly known as the Indigenous Education Council, is “a visionary and advisory body, working together to bring the issues and experiences, expertise and perspectives of Indigenous peoples to United College and the University of Waterloo.” Essentially, they ensure that the work done by the Indigenous Student Centre and the Office of Indigenous Relations genuinely reflects the needs of the Indigenous community on campus and locally. Gibson was part of the IAC supporting Indigenization on campus and importantly helped represent the student voice as a student representative.