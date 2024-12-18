Sisters planning to study at UW killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

The UW community is mourning the tragic loss of two promising students, sisters Sally and Dalya Ghazi Ibaid, who were killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza on Dec. 5, before they could begin their studies in Canada. The young women had been accepted into the university’s PhD program in engineering under the Global Student Relief Initiative, a program designed to support students from conflict zones. They had been in the process of applying for study permits and making arrangements to cross the Rafah border when their lives were taken.

Sally and Dalya, graduates in mechatronics engineering, had submitted their applications to the PhD program on Oct. 28. Their acceptance, finalized just last week, was a moment of celebration for both the sisters and the faculty at UW. Sally, in her application, had expressed her enthusiasm for advancing her knowledge in engineering, stating, “I’m excited about the future and eager to take on new challenges that will allow me to grow both personally and professionally in the field of mechatronics.” UW stated: “Dalia and Sally were selected based on their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated research potential.”

Dalia and Sally’s family shared a statement: “We (the family) would like to thank you (the people working on the fellowship) for helping Sally and Dalia. Unlike the last year, in the last few days, the twins were vibrant, bubbly, excited and full of dreams and ambitions. They constantly talked about their PhD study, jokingly calling each other Dr Sally and Dr Dalia, and talking about the things they want to do in Canada. Through your help they saw an end to their and our suffering. You gave them and us hope. Unfortunately, they did not get their opportunity to realize their dreams. Thank you for caring about and helping our daughters.”

“These deaths and loss are heartbreaking,” said Nada El-Falou, a PhD student in physics at UW. “The student’ scholarly excellence, inspiring resilience, and unflagging hope for the future are a reminder of what UW stands for at its best. As SRF fellows, they are a powerful illustration of UW’s mission to attract and to train world-class scholars dedicated to understanding and identifying equitable and sustainable solutions for the future of humanity and our planet. This loss affects us all.”

The university has a history of collaboration with Gaza’s academic community. In December 2023, Dr. Sofyan Taya, President of the Islamic University of Gaza and a guest scholar at Waterloo, was also killed in an airstrike along with his family. In his honor, the university established a memorial fund and a scholarship to support students from conflict zones.

Amal and Mai, twin sisters who were also accepted into UW’s program, were injured in a bombing in late November that destroyed their refugee centre. Their brother did not survive the attack. These stories paint a grim picture of the barriers faced by students in Gaza as they strive to pursue their education and better their lives.

These deaths highlight the devastating impact of the ongoing violence in Gaza. Gaza has a strong emphasis on education, with one of the highest literacy rates globally. As of 2020, 99.23 per cent of youth aged 15 to 24 are literate. Despite these achievements, students and academics in the region face significant challenges, from limited resources to the constant threat of violence.