Students rally to demand divestment: “All out against UW’s complicity”

As part of UW Voices for Palestine’s Club’s rally, about 35 students affiliated with various campus groups gathered outside of the Federation Hall early afternoon today, Sept. 25, to protest UW investment with Technion, Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and all weapons manufacturers. A Board and Senate Retreat is scheduled in that location today.

Throughout the protest, the student clubs chanted about their disapproval of UW investments with weapons manufacturers.

“All of these weapons manufacturers who are currently contributing to the genocide in Palestine and the destruction of families and refugee camps in Lebanon,” stated Nicholas Joseph, a media liaison for the group.

He continued, “I would call for everyone, no matter who you are or what situation you’re in, to join an organization and stand up and take action and fight for liberation.”

In a Sept. 3 statement, UW President Vivek Goel said the university would adopt new freedom of expression principles proposed by a newly formed task force, as well as work on an action plan that would define UW’s position on topics related to freedom of expression.

“While we will continue to respect the rights of members of our community to engage in protest actions, our policies, procedures and rules will be firmly enforced,” Goel said in the statement. “We will not tolerate behaviours which are illegal and disrupt the learning, research or work of other members of the community.”