SVPRO and consent culture — is campus safe during the Red Zone?

Every fall, the academic year begins with freshmen welcomed with open arms, while returning students settle back into campus life. It marks the beginning of new opportunities and exciting new connections. But it also marks the start of a dangerous time known as the Red Zone, where students are statistically more likely to experience sexual assault and violence. This period between orientation week and Halloween is when students, particularly first-years, are at a heightened risk of experiencing sexual violence on campus. This is due to several factors, including access to alcohol, a limited understanding of consent, and a lack of awareness about available resources and support services.

University is a whole new frontier for freshmen, and many students may not have received adequate education on sex, consent, and relationships to navigate these challenges. On the bright side, campus can be made into a safer environment through proper education and awareness about this Red Zone free from sexual violence.

As part of the effort to foster a culture of consent, the Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office (SVPRO) organizes Consent Week, a series of events aimed at educating students about healthy relationships, boundaries, and the importance of mutual respect in all interactions. The SVPRO coordinator, Stacey Jacobs states, “It is important to bring awareness to the Red Zone, but it’s even more important to prevent the Red Zone. Once people know what it is and why it is happening, we can work together as a community to end it.”

During Consent Week, SVPRO organized a series of events designed to raise awareness and foster conversations around consent and support for survivors. One of the key events was Understanding the Red Zone at the SLC Marketplace, where SVPRO collaborated with WUSA to imbed consent into our campus culture and help prevent sexual violence. Students could spin the consent wheel, take tours of campus support services, and pick up resources and swag while learning about prevention tactics and services available to them. A co-op student at SVPRO, Evelyn Harris, attended and helped arrange this event, and was very proud of the turnout: “It was nice to see the whole community come together for this one specific issue.”

In addition to campus events, SVPRO helped launch the Moose Hide Campaign, an Indigenous-led grassroots movement to end gender-based violence. This campaign was introduced with a gathering at Renison University College, where students came together in solidarity to sign Renison’s commitment banner and receive a moose hide pin.

SVPRO also had a strong presence at the Campus Life Fair, offering opportunities for students to ask questions about sexual health, learn more about consent, and connect with support services on campus.

Another major highlight of the week was the consent booth held for #WeBelieveSurvivorsDay, followed by the powerful Take Back the Night event in downtown Kitchener. This event brought together the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region and other community partners for a night of speeches, performances, and a march to stand against gender-based violence.

SVPRO continues to advocate for consent culture past consent week by educating students, staff and faculty about sexual violence, consent, male allyship, and healthy relationships. They regularly educate the Waterloo community on active bystander intervention which has the potential to prevent or stop harmful behavior such as sexual violence. They will continue to provide education year-round and bring larger events to campus such as the What Were You Wearing? Survivor Art Installation and 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

SVPRO emphasizes that creating a culture of consent is a collective effort. Every interaction is an opportunity to normalize respect and inclusion. When consent becomes the norm in our daily lives, it becomes easier to notice and stop harmful behaviour. SVPRO encourages everyone to reflect on their own power and use it to advocate for others.