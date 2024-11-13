United Way month at UW: honouring achievements and looking ahead to a stronger future

Though United Way campaign month (October) may have come to a close, the impact of the UW community’s contributions will continue to be felt throughout the region. The campaign raised about $210,000 this year.

Each year, funds raised through the United Way Waterloo Region Communities support nearly 130 local agencies and charities, including but not limited to Big Brothers Big Sisters Waterloo Region, Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, Nutrition for Learning, Sexual Assault Support Centre Waterloo Region, and Wilmot Family Resource Centre. These organizations work to address pressing issues such as poverty, mental health challenges, addiction, affordable housing and homelessness. By strengthening these organizations, the UW community plays a crucial role in helping reduce the hardships faced by individuals and families across Waterloo Region.

UW hosted a variety of events to support the United Way campaign throughout October. Starting off with “UW Goes Red for United Way” on Oct. 1, students, faculty, and staff wore red to show support for the organization. Fundraisers continued with the exciting Burst a Balloon event, where participants popped balloons for a chance to win gift cards from local restaurants. The School of Pharmacy and Arts Faculty organized silent auctions, offering items donated by local artisans and businesses. The Chemical Engineering Department held a used book sale for nearly the entire month and the campaign concluded on Halloween with a spooky plant and craft sale.

As a United Way representative, Kristen Deckert, noted, “Funds that UW raises for United Way go directly back to our community,” supporting vital services like housing shelters, food banks, and counseling offices. “Many of them would not exist without our support each year,” she stated, highlighting that the university’s efforts make a lasting difference in thousands of lives across the region.

Students have many ways to get involved in supporting the United Way, whether by volunteering as ambassadors, organizing events, donations or simply spreading awareness on campus. As Deckert pointed out, the involvement of students could significantly boost the campaign’s reach and impact. While the current team of 58 staff ambassadors is dedicated, Deckert emphasizes that “it really is only a very small group when you consider how big UW truly is.” By stepping up, students can help raise crucial funds and build a supportive community.

A memorable moment for Deckert highlights the profound personal impact of even small efforts. Reflecting on her early involvement, she recalled organizing a bake sale that raised just under $200. She was initially feeling stressed and uncertain about its success, but she soon realized that every contribution, no matter how small, plays a vital role in the bigger picture. “It’s just my time and effort that I am giving, but to others, it is so much more for their lives and their families,” she shared. Each action, no matter the scale, helps support the many services that rely on community donations.

United Way’s long-term vision is to create a community where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential and improve their lives. Initiatives like their United Voices series aim to foster discussions with local experts on the most pressing issues in Waterloo. However, limited funding remains a major obstacle. Even with contributions from UW and local businesses, United Way can often only fund about half of the organizations seeking support. Deckert urges that “if we could get our student population more involved in the campaign each year, we would be able to do more and help more people.”