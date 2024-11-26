UW presented with the 2023 Water Efficiency Excellence Award by the Region of Waterloo

During the regional council meeting on Nov. 20, UW was presented the 2023 Water Efficiency Excellence Award due to the university’s efforts to significantly reduce its overall water use and its work with the region’s Water Efficient Technology program to complete major water efficiency upgrades.

The award aims to highlight the company that was most exemplary in helping to show other businesses working with the region what can be achieved in terms of stepping up and taking action to reach water saving goals.

“For the region to achieve water conservation goals, we need good stewards to step up and take action like UW did,” said Dan Meagher, the Supervisor for Water Programs and Water and Wastewater Services for the Region of Waterloo.

During 2023, UW invested $270,000 in their water efficiency goals and saved 64 cubic metres of water per day. Additionally, UW conducted background research on available technology and fixtures to aid in their water savings. It was these significant contributions to the region’s water saving goals that set UW apart for the award.

The Region of Waterloo relies on a finite supply of groundwater for 80 per cent of its drinking water, and with the city’s population estimated to grow to over a million residents by 2050, saving water is critical. This is why UW’s project representing savings equivalent to the water needs for 100 homes in the community is so significant.

The region aims to support all organizations participating in these projects by providing advice and consultation to ensure participants are taking the right path and are aided by data proven results.

“If the project is complex, the region will cost-share for a consultant to design the solution or will provide funding based on proven water savings, so that money helps lower the up front costs to the participant and makes the return on investment appealing to their finance people,” Meagher said.

After UWs water efficiency and investments, it received a grant of $26,700 from the region. This came due to proven water saving data from the universities project as the region pays $0.40 per litre of water saved.

The region’s program is planned to continue for years to come and is available to any local business, institution or industry. UW also has plans to continue its water efficiency efforts going forward.

“For UW, the next initiative on the horizon is possibly a significant sub-metering project for all buildings on campus. Sub-metering is the practice of putting meters into various spots within a property to get more granular data on where water is being used and isolate problems so they can be addressed,” Meagher said.

The region hopes for the word to be spread about the project to get more participants involved as it benefits not only the community but the organizations involved. Dan Meagher emphasized how the efforts taken on by the organizations do not have to be complicated or involve new technology that requires construction, and that taking the time to evaluate how efficient current fixtures, such as taps and showerheads, are could be useful in preventing the waste of money and water.

“It always ends up being a win-win proposition. The program participant wins because they reduce their water bills and gain financially over time along with being able to meet sustainability and environmental goals,” Meagher said.