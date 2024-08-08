UW seeks new Board of Governors members

The University of Waterloo is inviting nominations for external governors for its Board of Governors for terms beginning in 2025. The Board of Governors, which plays a crucial role in the university’s governance, is seeking individuals with specific skills and experiences to fill upcoming vacancies.

Nominations should be submitted by September 1, 2024, and are encouraged from historically disadvantaged and marginalized groups, including First Nations, Métis, Inuit, Black, racialized, persons with disabilities, women, and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals.

Candidates should demonstrate financial literacy, alignment with the university’s values, and a commitment to the time required for board meetings and committee work. Additional assets include being a Waterloo graduate, having previous board experience, governance training, and connections with potential donors. Specifically, the board is looking for individuals with expertise in investment, real estate development, accounting, auditing, legal compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity.

Nominations should include a brief candidate profile or CV and be submitted to the Secretariat at board@uwaterloo.ca. Nominations for future consideration are also welcome and will be kept on file for three years.

For more details, visit the Secretariat’s website.