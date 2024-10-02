Voting for the partnerships and investments referendum now open

Voting is now open for the responsible partnerships and investments referendum until Sunday, Oct. 6. Students can choose to vote yes or no in questions regarding UW’s partnerships, and WUSA will officially adopt the position that represents the way most students voted.

The first question is whether UW should sever its partnership with Technion-Israel Institute of Technology due to its role in the research and development of technology used by the Israel Defense Forces.

The second question asks whether UW should review its partnerships and investment portfolios to make sure it aligns with Environmental, Social and Governance principles and Amnesty International, to prioritize institutions that demonstrate a commitment to human rights, peace, and international law in a manner timely and transparent to the undergraduate student.

The campaigning period goes from Sept. 24 to Oct. 6. The voting period is now open from Oct. 1-6. Students can vote and make their voice heard.