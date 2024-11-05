W Store host biggest pop up event of the year

The W Store will be hosting a massive pop up sale in the Student Life Centre (SLC) multipurpose room today (Nov. 5) and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will include a unique collection of UW apparel and gear. It will also include the exclusive 2024 Not So Ugly Holiday Sweater.

The W Store will give the first 200 shoppers a free tote bag featuring a new goose design. The sale will include limited-edition styles and unbeatable prices. Dreamshade hoodies and the dreamy hoodies will be sold for $34.99. The Dreamshade cropped tees will be sold for $14.99 and the Dreamshade tees will be sold for $9.99. The Dreamshade tumbler will be sold for $19.99.