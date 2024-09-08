Waterloo’s next chapter: Campus Plan to enhance accessibility, housing, and academic spaces by Dec. 2025

UW announced that it is developing a new Campus Plan to shape the university’s physical growth to make it more supportive of academic excellence, mobility, and inclusivity. UW will also receive feedback from the university community and input from a prime consultant who will bring their expertise on sustainability, innovation, equity, and collaboration to the plan. The entire campus plan process will take roughly one year, with an expected completion date of December 2025.

“The last plan, known as the Campus Master Plan, was completed in 2009,” said Jacinda Reitsma, VP of administration and finance at UW, the lead in developing the campus plan on behalf of the president of UW, as well as the chair of the President’s Advisory Committee on Design and leader of the Campus Plan subcommittee. “A new plan is needed to keep pace with factors like the growth of our institution and advancements in design and to continue to meet the needs of the UWaterloo community.”

An updated campus plan is needed to keep up with changing student needs and combat the “period of constrained resources” that UW stated they’re experiencing in a recent daily bulletin post on August 22. “Last year, Waterloo’s provost presented a $16 million operating budget shortfall for the 2023/2024 fiscal year,” Reitsma said. “We expect ongoing cost pressures and revenue uncertainty in 2024/2025 and beyond, and our operating budget deficit is projected to be $75 million in the current fiscal year.”

The campus plan will aim to improve facilities to make them more accessible and sustainable, emphasizing campus mobility. “It will prioritize student needs through extensive community engagement, leading to better-designed study, social, and recreational areas,” Reitsma said. “The plan will also address housing, transportation, and open spaces, fostering a more vibrant and inclusive campus environment that supports academic success and well-being.”

UW will select a prime consultant to help achieve these goals. “The consultant should have experience enhancing campus mobility, creating implementation plans, and working on post-secondary campus projects,” Reitsma said. “They must also demonstrate knowledge in cost control, quality assurance, sustainability, and inclusive design, ensuring the Campus Plan aligns with the university’s strategic goals.” The selection process for this candidate will be transparent with frequent updates.

The prime consultant will also gather feedback from UW students, faculty, staff, alumni, members of the Waterloo region, and others. This will be done through various focus groups, surveys, workshops, and open houses to ensure diverse perspectives are included in the plan, with special attention given to underrepresented groups and those with specific accommodations.

“All will have the opportunity to participate in an extensive consultation process led by the Campus Plan subcommittee with guidance from the prime consultant to assess community priorities,” Reitsma said.