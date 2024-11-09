What are the next steps after the referendum?

With a month passed after the ‘yes’ vote for the Responsible Partnerships and Investments Referendum, it’s now time to ask what progress by Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) has been made since and what will be next on the agenda.

As of Oct. 30, the referendum was reviewed by WUSA’s Board of Directors and formally ratified. This means that the WUSA Board of Directors agrees the referendum and ballot for the question was conducted in a fair and accessible manner.

Officers shared the referendum results with UW President Vivek Goel at a recent meeting “to ensure that he is aware future advocacy on this topic will likely be coming.”

Ongoing updates from WUSA regarding the progress of the referendums’ adoption is shared on their website.