  • Banner for "Twilight Interactive" with "Nov 22 Princess Tickets Now On Sale" in red text, designed with an auto-draft flair. Features a close-up of two characters, one gazing at the other against a dark background.

What are the next steps after the referendum?

Mariam Naim

| November 9, 2024

With a month passed after the ‘yes’ vote for the Responsible Partnerships and Investments Referendum, it’s now time to ask what progress by Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) has been made since and what will be next on the agenda.

As of Oct. 30, the referendum was reviewed by WUSA’s Board of Directors and formally ratified. This means that the WUSA Board of Directors agrees the referendum and ballot for the question was conducted in a fair and accessible manner. 

Officers shared the referendum results with UW President Vivek Goel at a recent meeting “to ensure that he is aware future advocacy on this topic will likely be coming.” 

Ongoing updates from WUSA regarding the progress of the referendums’ adoption is shared on their website

Share this story

More

  • Campus News

    What are the next steps after the referendum?

    Mariam Naim

    | November 9, 2024

  • Campus News

    Voices for Palestine accuses WUSA of silencing pro Palestinian clubs

    Christiano Choo,Thea East,Veronica Reiner

    | November 8, 2024

  • Campus News

    Bridge installation honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people ended on Nov. 7 at closing ceremony

    Thea East

    | November 8, 2024

  • Campus News

    UW’s Instagram account has been hacked

    Sarah An

    | November 7, 2024