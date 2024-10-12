What’s open and closed Thanksgiving long weekend and reading week

Thanksgiving weekend is here, and reading week has finally arrived for students.

Reading week will begin on Saturday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 20. During this break, there will be some operational changes on campus. Dana Porter and the Davis Centre will be open on Thanksgiving Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and throughout reading week.

Some food service locations on campus will be open during reading week. The Market at CMH and the Mudie’s in Village 1 will be open on Thanksgiving Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Friday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Open food services from Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Friday, Oct. 18 also include the Subway and Quesada at the Brubakers in the SLC from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Tim Hortons at SLC and DC will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other food service locations will be closed on campus.

Campus wellness operations will be closed during the long weekend and the Physical Activities Complex and the Columbia Icefield Arena will be open Saturday, Oct. 12, but closed Sunday, Oct. 13 and Monday, Oct. 14.

On Monday, October 14, the W Store in south campus hall and W Print in the general services complex will be closed. From Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18, the W Store Essentials in mathematics and computer will be closed. The student service centre in Needles Hall will be closed Monday, along with the rest of campus. The centre will have regular campus hours for the rest of the week next week.

The SLC, Flock Stop, and Turnkey Desk will be open 24/7 over the Thanksgiving long weekend. The Turnkey at DC will be closed from Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18.

There will be extra GO Transit services during Thanksgiving, Oktoberfest, and reading week. This will include special trains added to the Kitchener line service on Oct. 12, 14, and 20. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the train schedule will include a 10:05 a.m. and 10:05 p.m. eastbound train trips departing Kitchener GO, arriving at Union Station in Toronto at 11:49 a.m. and 11:49 p.m. There will also be trains leaving that day from Union Station at 12:38 p.m. and 7:38 p.m., arriving at Kitchener GO at 2:26 p.m. and 9:26 p.m. Both of these trips will not stop at Etobicoke North Go. On Monday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 20 the train schedule will include 11:05 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. eastbound train trips departing Kitchener GO, arriving at Union Station at 12:49 p.m. and 5:49 p.m. There will also be trains leaving that day from Union Station at 1:38 p.m. and 6:38 p.m., arriving at Kitchener GO at 3:26 p.m. and 8:26 p.m. These trips will also not stop at Etobicoke North Go.

Go Transit has partnered with the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest to create a round-trip combo ticket option for all events. Customers can purchase a $24.99 round-trip combo ticket online.