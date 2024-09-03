Where to eat on campus

Feeling hungry on campus? Look no further for food options, as the UW campus provides quite the menu to enjoy. You don’t have to waste a trek to the plazas when food can be picked up without leaving campus!

Ev3rgreen Café

Inside Environment 3 lies the Ev3rgreen Café, the perfect place for breakfast and lunch with their paninis, focaccia flats, wraps, bagels, and soups. You can also grab a morning pick-me-up with their drink selection. They serve coffee, tea, frappes, smoothies, iced coffee, and iced teas.

Student Life Centre cafeteria

The Student Life Centre’s (SLC) cafeteria is filled with different restaurants to eat from, such as Pizza Pizza, Subway, Shawarma Hub, Quesada, Teriyaki Experience, Chef and the Farmer Smokehouse, Village Bakery, and Fresh Xpress.

The Pizza Pizza on campus serves meals like two classic slices (pepperoni, cheese, or vegetarian), a classic slice with chips and a drink, and two classic slices with a drink. If you want a whole pizza, the Pizza Pizza on campus only serves extra large pizzas.

Do you like customization? Head to Subway, Shawarma Hub, or Quesada for customizable food. At Subway, you can choose a sandwich type and change it to your preferences. Shawarma Hub provides chicken shawarmas, falafels, shawarma fries, and Fattoush salad. Feel free to add a side of rice, fries, salad, or a drink to your meal at Shawarma Hub. Customize the protein, toppings, and sauces in your choice of meal at Quesada. Quesada serves burritos, burrito bowls, quesadilla, tortilla salad, tacos, and nachos.

Teriyaki Experience caters to those of sweet and savoury tastebuds with their famous chicken or beef teriyaki, hot & spicy chicken with Yakisoba Noodles, Pan-Asian Shrimp or Ginger sesame beef with udon noodles, and a protein bowl.

If you’re craving burgers and sandwiches, head to Chef and the Farmer Smokehouse to indulge that craving. They also serve chicken wings, bowls, and poutine.

Village Bakery’s name is self-explanatory, serving up pastries, cookies, banana bread, and muffins.

Looking for something a bit healthier? Try out Fresh Xpress and their salads, sandwiches, paninis, wraps, and fruit cups!

Coffee & Donut Shop

The Coffee & Donut (CnD) shops houses some delicious and cheap food. That’s not all — they serve soup, sandwiches, pastries, coffee, and iced capps. The CnD from EngSoc has some brownies and cheesecakes that are delectable choices for a midday treat. While the CnDs accepts debit, credit, and cash, it does not accept WatCard for payment. There are two Engsoc CnDs: one on the first floor of Carl Pollock Hall and another on the first floor of E7. SciSoc and MathSoc also have their own CnDs in Biology 1 and Mathematics and Computing Building respectively.

ML’s Diner

ML’s Diner is a small restaurant in the basement of the Modern Languages building. They serve pancakes, breakfast bagels, burgers, grilled cheese, poutine, and milkshakes. The burgers have halal and beyond meat options if you have dietary restrictions. The milkshake that stands out most is the cake shake, which is a chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream milk shake.

Funcken Café

Situated in St. Jerome’s University is the Funcken Café. This café is, in my book, a must– try for new students. Their matcha lattes are incredibly good as both hot and iced, perfect for every season. They have a variety of baked goods like pastries, cookies, and danishes. Funcken offers a build your own bagel or sandwich meal. From the bread to the filling and the sauce, you can customize it however you like.

Chatime

Bubble tea lovers, the UW campus has just the thing for you! There is a Chatime in the Davis Centre building that sells all your favorite bubble tea drinks like the grass jelly roasted milk tea, pearl milk tea, and the matcha strawberry latte. The Bake Code macarons and cakes are also available for purchase.

Flock Stop

Open 24/7 in the SLC is the Flock Stop. They have a wide array of food and drinks to purchase, whatever you might be hungry or thirsty for. They offer hot meals, sandwiches, baked goods, coffee, energy drinks, sushi, beef patties, snacks, and slushies.

WUSA Food Support Service

People going through food insecurity can access the WUSA Food Support Service at the SLC Turnkey Desk, where they can receive a hamper of food or hygienic items. You must show your WatCard to pick up the hamper. Students both undergraduate and graduate, staff, and faculty members are welcome to pick up a hamper. They accommodate dietary restrictions with their meat, halal, vegetarian, or kosher hampers. Additionally, they provide two types of hygiene hampers, general hygiene and menstrual hygiene. Let the Turnkey Desk know that you require one of these specific hampers when picking one up. Individuals can pick up four hampers per month. For other dietary restrictions or allergens not previously mentioned, you can send in a request for a hamper meeting those needs online. You can donate to this service at the SLC Flock Stop stairs, South Campus Hall, Renison University College, Claudette Millar Hall, or William M. Tatham Centre.