Where to get your caffeine fix

The Funcken Café

Store hours: Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: St. Jerome’s University

Known for its incredible matcha lattes and caramel macchiatos (with homemade syrup), the Funcken is UW’s greatest hidden gem. This cozy café is a great place for a study session or to catch up with a friend over some of the best coffee UW has to offer. Don’t miss the weekly Funcken Fridays where online pre-orders through its website are 20 per cent off!

Browser’s

Store hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Dana Porter Library

Located right next to Dana Porter’s beautiful ground floor windows, Browser’s is a great spot for your next group project meeting. However, given that this café is located in one of UW’s main libraries, this is also the perfect place to get your fix if a quiet caffeine fueled study session is what you’re looking for. As an added bonus, the self-serve setup makes for a fast-moving line, making this an ideal option for a coffee run between classes. They also offer points cards and a coffee + muffin deal for only $1.45.

Environmental Studies Coffee Shop

Store hours: Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: EV1 138

Looking for the cheapest coffee on campus? Look no further! The ES Coffee Shop offers a great selection of coffee and bites at some of the best prices on campus. If that has not sold you yet, it also offers its perfectly delicious day-old pastries for 75 per cent off! Plus, the environment lounge connected to the café offers a nice spot to take your pastry and coffee for a study session.

Ev3rgreen Café

Store hours: Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: EV3, ground floor

There is something on the menu for everyone at the Ev3rgreen Café with its wide selection including vegetarian and vegan food and drink options. Its refreshing smoothies and mouth-watering paninis are must-trys. You can almost always expect a special going on, such as its coffee and muffin deal, to save a little of your coffee fund!

Liquid Assets

Store hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Hagey Hall, ground floor

Liquid Assets is a great spot to grab a quick coffee to go, but you can’t forget to pick up a little something to eat. Most notable are its delicious soups — the tomato and the thai are among the most popular. They are the perfect way to warm up during the increasingly chilly fall semester.

Graduate House

Store hours: Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Across from South Campus Hall

Contrary to popular belief, everyone is welcome at the Grad House! While grad students do get to enjoy an attractive discount, the Grad House’s high-quality cappuccinos and best-selling burgers are a must-try for all UW students, faculty, and staff. Although you can usually expect a fairly relaxed environment here, if you’re looking to unwind after a long day of studying, check out its myriad of regular lively events such as open mics, socials, and trivia Wednesdays.

Tim Hortons

Store hours: Monday – Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations: SLC, South Campus Hall, Davis Centre

Unless you are new to Canada, chances are you already know its menu inside and out and have your go-to order ready. But for any students unfamiliar with the nationwide coffee giant, Tim Hortons is best known for its affordable coffee and donuts. With multiple locations on campus, Tims is one of the most popular (and therefore busiest — you’ve been warned) options to fuel up on that beloved caffeine.