TLDR: This week in UW sports

JAN. 22

Warriors women turn it around to defeat Guelph Gryphons

The Warriors women’s basketball team bounced back after a tough loss on their home court Jan. 20 to defeat the Guelph Gryphons 82–73, securing their 10th win of the season. The Saturday afternoon game in Guelph saw the Warriors take better control of the ball, with Vanessa Hughes scoring 22 points and six 3-pointers, Beth Howlett contributing 15 points and four 3-pointers, and Summer Pahl posting 13 points. Kaitlyn Overeem rounded out the game with 11 points and eight assists, with Maddy Adams and Jaime Newell contributing 14 rebounds to help secure the win.

The Warriors will return home to play the Algoma Thunderbirds Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., following a Raising of the Eagle Feather ceremony at 6 p.m. The Warriors and Thunderbirds face off for a second time Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

Source: UW Athletics

JAN. 24

Warriors track and field team secure 14 lifetime bests

The Warriors track and field team had a successful weekend, adding more personal bests to their record at the Don Wright Team Challenge. The team finished the competition with six season bests, 14 lifetime bests, and two top 10 all-time improvements. Hannah Blair and Celia Markovinovic placed 1st and 3rd in women’s long jump — both achieved personal bests with jumps of 5.55 metres and 5.07 metres respectively. Blair’s jump ranks fourth on the Warriors’ “All-Time” list.

Steven Mu and Jared Milligan finished 1–2 in men’s triple jump, while Mason Brussee placed third in men’s high jump, and Blair took fourth in women’s shot put.

Hillary Clark had a new personal best time in the 1500-metre race, finishing in second place with a time of 4.33.41. Clark ranks eighth overall in the USPORTS Championships and sixth on the Warriors “All-Time” list.

Tom Huynh and David Gbenjo ran personal bests in the 300-metre dash with times of 38.35 seconds and 37.96 seconds. The men’s relay team took second and third place in the two 4×200-metre races with four of its eight members achieving personal bests. In the 4×400-metre relays, the men’s team took silver with a time of 3:29.05, and the women took gold with a season-best time of 4:10.61.

The Warriors will compete at the York Open on February 3 and 4.

Source: UW Athletics