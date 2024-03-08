What items are local food banks looking for?

Donating to local food banks and food support services on campus can help plenty of people, especially in this economy. These services are often in need of specific items – for example, WUSA Food Support service prioritize donations that are nutritious and are building blocks for any meals users want to make. They do not distribute items in easily breakable containers (such as juices or sauces), mostly due to health and safety concerns, and they ask those donating to avoid adding ramen packets in hampers.

The WUSA Food Support Service suggests donating canned vegetables and fruits, vegetarian proteins, breakfast items, and meal starter items. They also ask donors to make sure goods are undamaged and within their best before date. Those wishing to make a large donation are advised to email WUSA Support Service a week before their preferred drop off date to ensure a staff member is there to assist them. This is because sometimes large donations do not fit in their wooden donation bins around campus.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region encourages people to donate only non-perishable food items, or funds they can use to fill gaps in inventory. The Food Bank of Waterloo Region co-leads a Community Food Assistance Network of over 120 programs that offer various services to community members. The most needed food items are canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and fish, dry beans and pasta, cereal, individually packed snacks, jam spread, pasta sauce, peanut butter, and rice.