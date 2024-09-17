Temporary road closures in effect on Columbia

Andie Kaiser

| September 17, 2024

In yesterday’s daily bulletin, the university announced that there will be a temporary closure of the driveway between Columbia Street and the Bright Starts Daycare until Friday, Sept. 19. This week’s closure is due to work being done on an underground storm drain on Columbia Street.

According to Plant Operations, vehicle traffic heading to Bright Starts Daycare, the Optometry loading area, X Lot and O Lot will need to take an alternate route through Hagey Boulevard while the construction is carried out.

