Campus Bulletin, October 18

upcoming events

October 2017

“Savour in Stratford” — Bacon & Ale Trail ; Halloween Silhouette Candle Workshop ; Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Stratford Pumpkin Trail and more! Discover more at www.visitstratford.com

Wednesday, October 25 — Noon Hour Concerts — University of Waterloo Department of Music — “Songs for my Mother, from Appalachia to Africa” composed by Carol Ann Weaver at Conrad Grebel Chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. Free admission. For more info 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Monday, October 30 — Humans vs Zombies Fall Game. A week long game of manhunt with Nerf blasters on campus. Sign up starts October 23. Contact hvz@clubs.feds.ca for more info.

Wednesday, November 1— Noon Hour Concerts — University of Waterloo Department of Music — “Bach Suites, Chimera” Elinor Frey, cello at Conrad Grebel Chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. Free admission. For more info 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Sunday, November 5 — third annual “Two of a Kind Show” presented by MS Society of Canada at Belgian Nursery, 2615 Victoria Street, N., Breslau, ON., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info www.mstwoofakind.com.

Saturday, November 11 — Love of Music Marathon — a full day of concerts and performances by musicians young and old, amateur and professional, for the benefit of the KW Symphony. Marathon is at First United Church, King & William Streets, Waterloo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info www.loveofmusicmarathon.com.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travellers. For more information, please visit our fb: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS

GROOVE classes from 5 to 6 p.m., Carl Pollock Hall, room 3607. No class November 14. Last class December 5. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

THURSDAYS

Fall Series SCI Talks from October 5 to November 9, EV3 room 4408, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info /UWSustain.

UpTown Waterloo Market — operates until October 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Waterloo Market Square. All local vendors.

FRIDAYS — Fall 2017 Series for UWaterloo staff, faculty and students, 12 to 1 p.m., Davis Centre room 1302. October 27: Roy Brouwer speaking on Global Assessment of Payments for Watershed Services ; November 17: Sarah Burch speaking on Transformative Governance on an Urban Planet.

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops ; sign up is required ; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Wednesday, October 18

Exploring Career Pathways — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., TC 1112. Sign up two days in advance.

Thursday, October 19

Business Etiquette and Professionalism — 1:30 to 3 p.m., TC 1208.

Is Grad School Right for Me? — 6 to 9 p.m., TC 2218.

Monday, October 23

Project Management as a Career Option — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., TC 2218.

Tuesday, October 24

Exploring Your Personality Type (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), Part II — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., TC 1112. Note: materials charge of $10 ; sign up two days in advance. More info on website.