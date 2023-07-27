City of Waterloo offering free aquatic certifications

For the first time, the City of Waterloo is offering free aquatic certification programs for individuals 18 or older. The city hopes to increase numbers of eligible pool employees following recent reports of nation-wide lifeguard shortages.

Swim assessments will be held in August, and those who pass will be able to take the aquatic leadership certification program for free. The program includes certification courses for the Bronze Medallion, or emergency first aid and CPR B; the Bronze Cross, or standard first aid, and CPR C/National Lifeguard; and the Life Saving Society Instructors and Swim Instructors.

After completing the 15-week program, participants will be eligible to apply for an instructor or lifeguard position, which would begin in January 2024. As the city is looking for more long-term employees, successful hires would commit to working for six sessions (with the option of having summer sessions off).

The City of Waterloo currently operates two pools: the Moses Springer outdoor pool and the Swimplex at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Registration for the swim assessments is open now, and can be accessed here.