Imprint wins national student journalism award

At this year’s John H. McDonald (JHM) Awards gala, Imprint staff took home the op-ed award, for our editorial on the next steps UW should take after the Hagey attacks in June.

The JHMs honour the best and brightest of student journalism every year, and were announced at NASH 86, an annual national student journalism conference hosted this year in Edmonton, Alberta by The Nugget.

Senior editor Alicia Wang was also nominated in the news reporting category for her breaking story on the attacks.

Imprint has also been nominated for the Ontario Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Competition Awards, the winners of which will be announced virtually. Nominations include:

General Excellence Class 8: College & University

Imprint

Student News Writing

Staff Writer Nadia Khan

Honourable mention: Contributor Abhiraj Lamba