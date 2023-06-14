Region of Waterloo lifts special air quality statement and fire ban Precautions lifted after heavy rainfall

As of this week Waterloo can enjoy a return to more typical conditions, as both the special air quality statement and ban on fires have been lifted for the area.

Environment Canada lifted the air quality statement for Waterloo region, which was previously in effect due to wildfires burning across Ontario and Quebec. As fires continue to burn across the country, Environment Canada will be monitoring any potential public health risks that arise.

The Region of Waterloo’s townships have also lifted the fire ban as a result of this week’s heavy rainfall. The release issued on Monday asked residents to remain cautious around open fires, and noted that a ban could be reimposed if the hot, dry weather returns.