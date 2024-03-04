Warriors advance to national championships for the first time ever Women's hockey team to compete for McCaw Cup in Toronto

Warriors advance to national championships for the first time ever

The Waterloo Warriors women’s hockey team qualified for the national championships for the first time in the teams history on Sunday afternoon, March 3, after beating out the North York Lions 3-0 at the Columbia Icefield Arena in game three of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semifinals.

Warriors player Sarah Irwin scored the first goal of the game, just over four minutes into the third period, after taking a drop pass from Leah Herrfort. Goalie Mikayla Schnarr put up a 24-save shutout.

The Warriors will compete for the McCaw Cup on Saturday, March 9 against the Toronto Varsity Blues. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. at the Varsity Arena in Toronto, and the game will be livestreamed on OUA.tv and CBC sports.

The win also gives the Warriors a spot in the eight-team U Sports national championship tournament in Saskatoon later this month.