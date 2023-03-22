Miso-glazed salmon

Something I have always wanted to experiment with was miso. This flavourful paste originated in Japan and is traditionally made with fermented soybeans, salt, and koji fungi. Now, don’t let the word “fermented” scare you, miso is full of vitamins and nutrients. It is a culinary beauty packed with flavour, and I promise you that it will be a condiment you cannot live without.

Tools:

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

A mixing bowl

Ingredients:

2 skin-on salmon fillets

2 tbsp of miso paste (you can use any type of miso; preferably white miso)

1 tbsp of vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 ½ -2 tbsp of brown sugar (taste marinade to adjust sweetness)

1 tbsp of soy sauce

½ tsp of sesame oil

1 tbsp of grated ginger and garlic; each

Garnish: Roasted sesame seeds and green onions (thinly sliced)

Instructions:

Prepare the marinade by combining all the ingredients listed above. Let the fillets marinate in the mixture for a maximum of one to two hours. Do not leave the fillets to marinate overnight as miso is very salty and will saturate the fillets.

Once marinated, preheat the oven to 425°F. Scrap the excess marinade off of the fillets so that only a thin layer covers the salmon. Place the fillets onto a baking sheet covered in parchment paper, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the salmon can be torn apart easily, and the skin is slightly crispy and golden.

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions, and serve with rice.

Just like you, this is an exciting step for me into the world of different culinary cultures. There are so many flavours, histories, and culinary techniques to explore. This dish was just a stepping stone that allowed me to try something new – and I hope you enjoyed it just as much as I did.